In research about the Russia collusion hoax operation, the most important information is nearly always withheld. But noticing what has been withheld - the dog that didn’t bark - is never easy.

In today’s article, I will highlight several articles which were predicates for major leak investigation, showing that each of them cited U.S. intelligence intercepts of reports to Moscow by Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak. The existence of these intercepts was highly classified. The FBI and intel agencies took these leaks very seriously and investigated them much more diligently than, for example, the leak of the existence of the Carter Page FISA or the leak of the Steele dossier endorsement in the classified version of the ICA.

The trail leads to a dog that didn’t bark, raising many questions.

Sirens Lure Leak Investigation

The Sirens Lure leak investigation (pages 201ff in Federalist release) was opened on August 14, 2017, pursuant an August 1, 2017 CECS memorandum, and addressed the following three Washington Post articles:

Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, and Greg Miller, Russian Ambassador

Told Moscow that Kushner Wanted Secret Communications Channel with

Kremlin, May 26, 2017 link archive

Matt Zapotosky, Sari Horwitz, Devlin Barrett, and Adams Entous, Jared Kushner Now a Focus in Russia Investigation, May 25, 2017 link archive

David Filipov, Amy Brittain, Rosalind Helderman, and Tom Hamburger, Explanations for Kushner's Meeting with Head of Kremlin-linked Bank

Don't Match Up, June 1, 2017 link archive

Nakashima et al (May 26, 2017) cited a report by ambassador Sergei Kislyak “to his superiors in Moscow” which had been obtained by U.S. intelligence from “intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials”. It referred to a meeting between Kislyak and Jared Kushner in December 2016, so the “intercept” took place in December 2016 or soon after.

Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports. Ambassador Sergei Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, then President-elect Trump’s son-in-law and confidant, made the proposal during a meeting on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials.

The Kislyak meeting with Kushner was also mentioned in Filipov et al (June 1, 2017), which similarly cited “U.S. officials who received intelligence reports describing Kislyak’s account”:

The Kushner-Gorkov meeting came after Kushner met with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, in early December. At the meeting, Kushner suggested establishing a secure communications line between Trump officials and the Kremlin at a Russian diplomatic facility, according to U.S. officials who reviewed intelligence reports describing Kislyak’s account.

The implication is that U.S. intel agencies had intercepted Kislyak’s reporting back to Moscow in or about December 2016 and that officials had disclosed this highly classified information to Washington Post reporters

“Washington Post 2” Leak Investigation

On December 10, 2024, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a report (“Horowitz (2024)” release pdf) on several leak investigations, one of which was its “Washington Post 2” investigation:

The Washington Post 2 investigation addressed the three Washington Post articles shown below (also see WaPo July 13, 2021 discussion of “Washington Post 2” leak investigation link archive). They were published between May 26, 2017 and July 23, 2017. One of the three (Nakashima et al, May 26, 2017) was also listed in the Sirens Leak investigation.

Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, and Greg Miller, Russian Ambassador

Told Moscow that Kushner Wanted Secret Communications Channel with

Kremlin, May 26, 2017 link archive

Miller, Nakashima and Entous, Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault, June 23, 2017, link archive

Entous, Nakashima and Miller, Sessions discussed Trump campaign-related matters with Russian ambassador, U.S. intelligence intercepts show, July 22, 2017, link archive

The Miller et al (June 23, 2017) article was an extremely important article, as it provided the first information on the “secret sauce” which Brennan had brought to the ICA in December 2016. Some light has been shed on the “secret sauce” from releases earlier this summer,. but what was revealed seems incommensurate with the importance attached to the “secret sauce”. So considerable mystery remains. It will not be discussed in this article.

Entous et al (July 22, 2017) contained a remarkable parallel to Nakashima et al (May 26, 2017). It was similarly based on reports by ambassador Kislyak to his “superiors in Moscow” that had been “intercepted by U.S. spy agencies”:

Russia’s ambassador to Washington told his superiors in Moscow that he discussed campaign-related matters, including policy issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, contrary to public assertions by the embattled attorney general, according to current and former U.S. officials. Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions — then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump — were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials in the United States and in Russia. Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

Entous et al (July 22, 2017) additionally reported Kislak said that he had discussed “campaign-related matters” in “two conversations with Sessions.”

Readers may recall that the original reporting leading to Sessions’ recusal was a Washington Post article by the Entous, Nakashima and Miller triumvirate on March 1, 2017 (link archive) which had similarly reported “two conversations”. Entous et al (March 1, 2017) attributed this information to “Justice Department officials”, but, in context, one can scarcely help but wonder whether this was a parallel construction of information coming from the same intelligence sources as the subsequent classified information.

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

Readers may also recall a curious redline in the FBI Talking Points Memorandum (March 8, 2017): the FBI was not prepared to discuss “FBI’s input to the AG’s recusal decision” with congressional leadership.

The Dog That Didn’t Bark

The common thread to these two incidents: in regard to both Sessions and Kushner, Kislyak reports to Moscow were intercepted by US intel agencies, which then leaked their contents to Washington Post reporters for use against key Trump appointees. In each case, the Washington Post reporters specifically credited the US intel agency intercept as the source for the story.

Kislyak was also involved in a third, even more notorious incident - his telephone call with Flynn on December 29, 2016. A transcript of the Flynn-Kisylak call has been released. But we haven’t heard anything about an intercept of Kislyak’s report to his superiors in Moscow about his telephone call with Flynn.

Why haven’t we heard anything about an intercept of Kislyak’s report? It seems implausible that Kislyak would have reported to Moscow on inconsequential public encounters with Sessions, but not an important telephone call with incoming National Security Advisor Flynn. Did Kislyak’s report contradict the Obama administration narrative about sanctions being discussed? Why wasn’t the Kislyak reporting disclosed to Flynn’s lawyers?

A dog that didn’t bark.