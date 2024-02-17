Russiagate and Other Analysis

Amr Marzouk
Feb 17, 2024

So many dirty fingerprints all over this. Thanks.Amr Australia

Aug 21

Really, is there nothing in all the recent releases about this true Dec 6 birth of the manufacturing of intelligence for the ICA? Is your Miller source WaPo's Greg Miller's book "The Apprentice"? I guess Brennan's admissions in his book are a pretty good source. Everyone writing about this needs to include this in their narratives. You are the only one so far I have seen. I see this is in a way old news. Aaron Mate nailed it back in 2019.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/11/15/the_brennan_dossier_all_about_a_prime_mover_of_russiagate_121098.html

You had it all figured out in Feb 2024!!! Posts I-V are great stuff, connecting all the dots from publicly available info, I gather.

This Obama Birther Story needs to be told far and wide.

How and why the FBI turned around its view Dec 6-9 2016 also needs to be further investigated and clarified. I believe it was all super-senstive-to-criticism Jim Comey trying to change the headlines from his having caused Clinton's loss by reopening the MidYear Exam on October 28. Let's blame it on Russia Russia Russia. It really worked well to deflect attention from him and he poured gasoline on the fire on Jan 6 with his trip to Trump Tower. McCain was an accelerant as well. Three guys who hated DJT - Obama, Comey and McCain (Quite amusing now that Trump is referring to himself as a possible war hero when he dissed McCain for perhaps not being one since he was captured - "He was captured. Does being captured make you a hero? I don't know. I'm not sure.")

Steve Hoffman, Fountain Hills, AZ

© 2025 Stephen McIntyre
