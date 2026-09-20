Supervisory Special Agent-4 of the Durham Report (not the same person as SSA 4 of the Horowitz Report) had a cameo appearance in the June 2017 incident in which Clinesmith concealed Carter Page’s prior association with CIA. A detail in recent Grassley release of FBI emails provides a plausible jigsaw identification of Durham’s Supervisory Special Agent-4 as SSA Mary Gleason, already known in other Mueller contexts.

Here is an excerpt from Durham’s narrative on the Clinesmith incident, in which. on June 15, 2017, while SSA 2 [Joe Nelson] was on leave, Clinesmith forwarded an email from OGA Liaison-1 to “two other Crossfire Hurricane investigators”: Special Agent-3 and Supervisory Special Agent-4. (The footnote inconsistently says that the email was to OI Unit Chief-1 and Supervisory Special Agent-4). In response, Supervisory Special Agent-4 emailed Clinesmith and OI Unit Chief-1 that she sould “pull these (documents) for you tomorrow”. Supervisory Special Agent-4 is thus a woman. Then later in the evening, Clinesmith told OGC Unit Chief [Sally Ann Moyer] that “Page was not a source but a ‘US subsource of a source”.

The same incident had been previously described in Horowitz Report as follows. OGC Attorney [Clinesmith] had forwarded the Liaison’s response to “Case Agent 6 and an FBI SSA assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office”. Durham Supervisory Special Agent-4 is thus identifiable in Horowitz as the “FBI SSA assigned to the Special Counsel’s Office”. Also, Durham Special Agent-3 can be firmly identified as Horowitz Case Agent 6 - a topic that I’ll return to.

In Horowitz, Supervisory Special Agent-4 emailed Special Agent-3 (Case Agent 6) about “pulling the documents”, whereas in Durham, she emailed Clinesmith and OI Unit Chief-1 about “pulling the documents”. Both could be true. Durham stated that, “later that evening”, Clinesmith told OGC Unit Chief Sally Ann Moyer that “Page was not a source, but rather a ‘U.S. subsource of a source’”; in Horowitz, the phrase “U.S. subsource of a source” was quoted, but it also included the quote “[digraph]=encrypted USPER” - not mentioned in Durham. Durham added the information (from a June 19, 2017 email) that “OI Unit Chief-1 may have previously been aware of Page’s relationship with the [CIA]”.

Mary Gleason was already a candidate for Durham’s Supervisory Special Agent-4 as a female SSA associated with Clinesmith in June 2017, as attested in the 2020 GSA Transition Records Investigation Majority Report dated 2020/10/23 (link) on dates ranging from June 2, 2017 to August 30, 2017.

Earlier this year, Gleason was one of the FBI agents named by a Grassley whistleblower (link) - also see discussion by Margot Cleveland in the Federalist (link) - where she was described as a loyalist to Mueller attorney Zainab Ahmad, who, according to the whistleblower, was a zealot allied with Andrew Weissmann. (Other alleged FBI zealots were Walter Giardina, Stephanie Laparre and an unidentified Smith.

I was reminded of Gleason as Durham’s Supervisory Special Agent-4 by a reference (page 26) in the most recent Grassley release of FBI emails. In an email on June 22, 2017 (within one week of the Clinesmith incident on June 15, 2017), Mary Gleason is mentioned as a senior program manager in the same breath as [SSA2] Joe Nelson (already identified as a program manager for Crossfire Hurricane starting in January 2017 and continuing well into Mueller time:

Postscript: Horowitz’ SSA 4, who met with Ohr after SSA 3 Jeffrey Rhule “rotated off” Crossfire in May 2017, was a man. And thus not the same person as Durham’s Supervisory Special Agent-4. (However, SSA1, SSA2 and SSA3 match across both reports.)