A few days ago, there was a release of four FBI 302s with a whistleblower on leaks (denoted WHISTLEB in this article) from Adam Schiff’s staff on the House Permanent Special Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). I’ve gone through the exercise of (1) making OCR transcripts of 302s, (2) inserting the correct number of characters under the various redactions; (3) identifying the redactees from public information on HPSCI staff and context. I’ve atached preliminary transcripts for the first two interviews (August 2, 2017 and December 5, 2017) below. In the pdfs, I’ve used yellow highlight to show relatively certain infills and grey highlight for uncertain or unknown infills.

I’ll explain the identifications below. Here’s an early paragraph from the December 5, 2017 302. The font is non-proportional (Courier New) and easy to character count. The staff director has 12 characters and staffer has 16 characters.

Here is a contemporary listing of Democratic (minority) staff (link). Michael Bahar (12 characters) is listed as Staff Director. (He resigned in June 2017 and was replaced by Timothy Bergreen, Rheanne Wirkkala is the only staffer with a 16 character name. Both can be confidently infilled into the above paragraph.

Wirkkala had been previously identified by Sean Davis (link) in the second bullet in the paragraph shown below, listing three “potential pathways” identified by WHISTLEB for HPSCI leaks. Davis, using Grok, determined that Wirkkala was married to Ian Duncan, then a reporter for the Baltimore Sun. Identification of Wirkkala as bullet also shows that first line of each bullet is one character longer than the rest of the bullet. Thus, the first bullet is 5 characters and third bullet is eight characters.

Eager and Bahar

The person in the first bullet can be identified from clues in the two prior paragraphs. A senior employee “brought a new staffer” to the committee. The new staffer’s name has 12 characters. This matches Thomas Eager, who has 12 characters in his name and who, according to his LinkedIn, began work at HPSCI in (then recent) July 2015.

Eager’s patron can be confidently identified among the 5-character surnames as Michael Bahar himself, who, as walkafyre discovered, provided an “Insider’s Take on Encryption and 702” in an article published on July 6, 2017 (link) only a couple of weeks after Bahar left the HPSCI for employment at a Washington law firm:

Walkafyre proved the link between Bahar and Thomas Eager with this remarkable find (link): Bahar became a Universal Life minister in order to officiate at Eager’s marriage to Rachel Dolin.

The first bullet in paragraph cited by Sean Davis therefore reads:

[Eager]: He sits in on the Russian briefings after the Russian Team reads documents at [CIA] or [FBI]. It is likely he tells [Bahar] what he learned and [Bahar] takes it to the media.

The FBI did investigate Bahar in connection with leaks. In the Horowitz report entitled “A Review of the Department of Justice’s Issuance of Compulsory Process to Obtain Records of Members of Congress, Congressional Staffers, and Members of the News Media” (link; pdf) , there are numerous mentions of the investigation of “the Senior Committee Staffer” in connection with leaks. Horowitz’ “Senior Committee Staffer” can be confidently identified as Michael Bahar, who was repeatedly mentioned in the 302s from WHISTLEB.

Ultimately, no charges were filed against either Bahar or Eager.

Bergreen

The third bullet in the paragraph cited by Davis is an 8-character last name, who is acquainted with a “Dan (LNU) from NBC”. There’s a good chance that this 8-character is the 8-character in next paragraph who sometimes calls from Schiff’s office. This can be confidently identified as Timothy Bergreen (8 character surname), who succeeded Bahar as Staff Director.

Bergreen, as Staff Director, would plausibly have access to Schiff’s office. Bergreen was quoted in a 2023 NBC article by Dan De Luce (link) - some slight support for Dan De Luce possibly being the Dan (LNU) from NBC.

The “Russian Team”

The 302s described a system in which three people from Schiff’s staff (the “Russian Team”) would visit secure reading rooms at [CIA] and [FBI] where they were not allowed to take notes or copy documents, but would memorize as much as they could and then return to HPSCI offices where they would memorialize their visit in a standalone computer, and then brief a wider staff of 4 or so. The system was described in both the August 2, 2017 and December 5, 2017 302s, as shown respectively below:

and

The three members of the Russian Team visiting the CIA and FBI reading rooms are 16, 16 and 11 characters. The two 16s are convincingly Rheanne Wirkkala and Timothy Bergreen; there are multiple candidates for the 11: Carly Blake, Maher Bitar, Linda Cohen. Maher Bitar (who started at HPSCI in April 2017 as General Counsel specializing in Russia file) seems most plausible.

In the August 2, 2017 302, the briefees were a 12, two 11s and a 5+7(13) plus a 13 (the new hire). In the December 5, 2017 302, the briefees were a 6+5(12), an 11, two 13s and Schiff’s communications director (a 14). The 12 is Thomas Eager; the communications director (14) is Patrick Boland; the new hire 13 is Shannon Green; the 5+7(13) is Wells Bennett. The 11 in the December 302 is probably Carly Blake (also one of the 11s in the August 302). The second 11 in the August 302 would then be Linda Cohen. The second 13 in the December 302 is probably Amanda Thorpe.

Following are infilled transcripts of these 302s.

In this note, I haven’t discussed a couple of interesting incidents in the 302s and will try to do so on another occasion.

20170802 302 Interview 587KB ∙ PDF file Download Download