The July 30, 2025 Whistleblower release (link) came from a former Deputy National Intelligence Officer (DNIO) at the National Intelligence Council (NIC), who was the lead author of the 2016 ICA entitled “Cyber Threats to the 2016 Presidential Election (ICA 2016-37HC)”. ICA 2016-37HC was one of the key documents in the first (July 18, 2025) release (link) of ICA documents by DNI Gabbard. The new (July 30) document refers to key emails, one of which was previously published in the July 18, 2025 release. Despite being declassified and released, the reference to it was (needless to say) highly redacted in the July 30, 2025 document. The footnotes to the July 30, 2025 release also provide a guide to documents that deserve to be similarly declassified and released.

First, here is an excerpt from the July 30, 2025 documents in which the July 30 Whistleblower describes his background:

Here is the front page of the 2016 ICA declassified and released on July 18, 2025. It was ICA 2016-37HC entitled “Cyber Threats to the 2016 Presidential Election” and is on page 15 of the July 18 release (link).

In addition to this connection, there is a second closely related connection between the July 30, 2025 Whistleblower document and the original July 18, 2025 ODNI release. On page 12 of the July 30, 2025 Whistleblower release, the Whistleblower observed that “as recently as September of 2016, other elements of the IC had pushed back during analytic coordination on warnings of Russian intent to influence the 2016 presidential election stating that such a judgement would be misleading”, This statement was footnoted to email with subject line “Cyberthreat to the 2016 Presidential Election -drafting - comments requested by 1100 AM Friday”. The footnote was redacted (like most of the other footnotes.)

However, on page 8 of the July 18, 2025 release, there is an email thread with this exact title. The most recent email in the thread (as published) was from an Intelligence Analyst in the Technology Cyber Intelligence Unit, Cyber Intelligence Section and contained “inputs from the FBI”:

The original email in the thread was from the DNIO, Cyber soliciting comments on the draft September 2016 ICA. No wonder the Whistleblower took an interest in the July 18, 2025 release. However, the email thread (details of which were redacted in the July 30 release) had already been declassified and published in the July 18 release.

The footnotes to Enclosure 2 of the July 30, 2025 Whistleblower refer to multiple other email threads that were not included in the July 18, 2025 declassification and release, but which logically belong to the overall disclosure: IC SR comments on your PDB on Cyber Activity against US Election (2016-22827-IC) on deck for Friday; US Election machines - hacked????; TPs for 2 December DC on Sensitive Topic (The term “Sensitive Topic” is also used in Senate Intelligence Committee report in the heading for a section that was entirely redacted.); Why RT cheerleading is consistent with- but NOT. in and of itself - an act of disruption; But…. RT cheerleading; SENSETIVE; ACTION REQUIRED: FOIA Search DF-2019-00269 (Hermann); and ICIG/ AG Durham/ Russia potential irregularities in analytic practice.