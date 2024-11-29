Russiagate and Other Analysis
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Mann's DC Trick
The Statistics of Mann's Grant Damages
Apr 2
•
Stephen McIntyre
36
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Mann's DC Trick
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
March 2025
The Binder
What we already know about it
Mar 28
•
Stephen McIntyre
8
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
The Binder
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
February 2025
What Durham Concealed From Horowitz
What the Australian diplomats told Durham about the embellishment in the Erika Thompson cable which predicated the Russia collusion investigation
Feb 18
•
Stephen McIntyre
16
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
What Durham Concealed From Horowitz
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
November 2024
Metadata of the DNC Hack
The Backstory
Nov 29, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
13
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Metadata of the DNC Hack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Misdating the DNC Hack
Who originated Clapper's incorrect April 2016 date?
Nov 27, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
14
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Misdating the DNC Hack
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Do 2024 results show "phantom" votes in 2020?
I've done a quick look at the claim that 2024 election results show that there were “phantom” votes in 2020.
Nov 6, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
4
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Do 2024 results show "phantom" votes in 2020?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
October 2024
CrowdStrike: "We caught them in the act"
Were Alperovitch's December 2016 Claims True?
Oct 4, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
15
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
CrowdStrike: "We caught them in the act"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
September 2024
Jennifer Boone, SSA3 and the Danchenko EC
After the Horowitz Report, Attorney General Barr percipiently asked the most important question about the Russiagate collusion hoax: what was the FBI’s…
Sep 3, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
23
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Jennifer Boone, SSA3 and the Danchenko EC
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
May 2024
The Ukrainian "Diamond Prosecutor" Case Revisited
In the 2019 Trump impeachment hearings and 2020 Senate HGSAC hearings, the key U.S.
May 6, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
7
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
The Ukrainian "Diamond Prosecutor" Case Revisited
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2024
Kondratyuk, "Biden's Personal Driver"
SBU and the CIA
Mar 11, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
3
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
Kondratyuk, "Biden's Personal Driver"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2024
The Smirnov Indictment
Part 1 - Overview and mid-Sept 2017 Kyiv Meeting
Feb 24, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
9
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
The Smirnov Indictment
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
The First Big Leak, December 9, 2016
Origin of the Russiagate ICA - Part 5
Feb 17, 2024
•
Stephen McIntyre
3
Share this post
Russiagate and Other Analysis
The First Big Leak, December 9, 2016
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Stephen McIntyre
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts